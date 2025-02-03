Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

