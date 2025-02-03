Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifezone Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.04%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Mountain Province Diamonds -31.87% -3.67% -1.50%

Risk and Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 447.81 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.06 -$32.35 million ($0.33) -0.21

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Lifezone Metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

