Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.78. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

