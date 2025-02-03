Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

LCTX has been the subject of several other reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,963,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 961,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 82,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

