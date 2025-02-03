Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Lucky Strike Entertainment to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

LUCK stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.