Maiden Cove Capital LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,168,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,373,000 after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 74,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average of $198.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

