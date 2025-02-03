Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $79.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.