McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,530,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,702,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $18,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,189 shares of company stock worth $22,182,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.