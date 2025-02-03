Meridian Financial LLC Sells 655 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

