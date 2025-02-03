MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA opened at $10.49 on Monday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

