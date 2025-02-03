Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,447,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,040,879 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,483,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 39,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 968,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $421,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $415.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

