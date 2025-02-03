Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $54.76 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

