Morgan Stanley Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $142.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.32. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.