Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43,005.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,086,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,991,000 after buying an additional 9,135,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,670,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,957,000 after buying an additional 4,662,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,667,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,559,240,000 after buying an additional 4,567,275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,939,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,189 shares of company stock worth $22,182,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $204.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $205.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

