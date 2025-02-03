Mueller Industries (MLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Mueller Industries to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $78.78 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLI

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.