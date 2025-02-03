Mueller Industries (MLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Mueller Industries to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
MLI opened at $78.78 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.
Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
