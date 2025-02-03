Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $653,188.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,356.22. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,433 shares of company stock worth $2,494,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 434.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

