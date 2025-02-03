Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $830.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.32.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $738.24 on Friday. KLA has a twelve month low of $581.70 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $675.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

