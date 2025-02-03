Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives $60.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

NGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Neurogene

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Neurogene news, CEO Rachel Mcminn bought 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,476,323.60. This trade represents a 3.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 48,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,259,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,353,390.41. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 37.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurogene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Neurogene by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 659,515 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Neurogene has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $74.49.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.