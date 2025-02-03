Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Up 27.3% – Here’s Why

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 518,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 156,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Niobay Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29.
About Niobay Metals
Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.
