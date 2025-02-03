Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 518,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 156,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

