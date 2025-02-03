Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading 27.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 518,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 156,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Niobay Metals Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29.
About Niobay Metals
Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Niobay Metals
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.