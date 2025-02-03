NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in NiSource by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Down 1.0 %

NiSource stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

