Northwest Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $270.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

