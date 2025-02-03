Nostrum Oil & Gas’ (NOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2025

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOGFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NOG opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

