Nostrum Oil & Gas’ (NOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on the stock.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 14.8 %
Shares of NOG opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.