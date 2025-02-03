NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 105,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.