NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 12.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

