NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 852.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,645 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $120.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

