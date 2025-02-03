NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 863.2% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 926.1% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

