Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

