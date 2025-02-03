Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

OPTT opened at $0.66 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

