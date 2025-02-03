Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $99,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.30. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

