Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,401,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $14,539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $205.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,139,343.48. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.75.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

