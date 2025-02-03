OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 521,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 193,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a market capitalization of £18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get OPG Power Ventures alerts:

OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The solar energy provider reported GBX 0.65 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. OPG Power Ventures had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPG Power Ventures Plc will post 1.1836862 earnings per share for the current year.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.