Orange (OTC:ORANY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Critical Contrast

Orange (OTC:ORANY – Get Free Report) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A TIM 12.71% 11.73% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 1 0 0 2.00 TIM 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TIM has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Orange.

12.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange and TIM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $47.75 billion 0.60 $2.64 billion N/A N/A TIM $4.77 billion 1.34 $568.34 million $1.26 10.50

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than TIM.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. TIM pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TIM beats Orange on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services. The company also sells handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors, brokers, and operators. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

