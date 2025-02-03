Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
