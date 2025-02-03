Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

