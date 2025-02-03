Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Trex by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,516 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 6,093.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 853,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,834,000 after buying an additional 839,837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 511,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trex by 462.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 435,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 97.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

