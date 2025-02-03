Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 447 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 196.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 107,991.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $50.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at ExlService

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,398 shares of company stock worth $10,089,385. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.