Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 707 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,570,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,924. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE EPAM opened at $253.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.65 and its 200-day moving average is $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.