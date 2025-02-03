Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 812.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on J. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.