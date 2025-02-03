Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Globe Life by 67.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,779 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

