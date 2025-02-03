Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $188.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.68 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.96.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.