Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AAON by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AAON by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in AAON by 4.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $7,663,726. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $116.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

