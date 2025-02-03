Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 752.9% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EL opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

