Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $473.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.05.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

