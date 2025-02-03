Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,997 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Pentair Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNR opened at $103.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.