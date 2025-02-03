Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,989 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Parsons by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

