Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in BILL by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BILL from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -293.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 162.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

