Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in BILL by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL
BILL Price Performance
Shares of BILL stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -293.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 162.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.
BILL Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.