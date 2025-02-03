Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comerica by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 158.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $67.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

