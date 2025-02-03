Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,321 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,661.05. This represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $162.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $167.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

