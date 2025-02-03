Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of RH by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $419.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1 year low of $212.43 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.60.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

